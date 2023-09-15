Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Grunthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

