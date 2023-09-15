Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (9) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3)