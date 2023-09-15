Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1752
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Grunthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Grunthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
