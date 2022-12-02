1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)