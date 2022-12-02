Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1752
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
901 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
