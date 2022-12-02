Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Poland 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
901 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown" at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1752 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

