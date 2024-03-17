Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Letter marking
Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1752
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Gubin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Janas (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search