Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". Letter marking (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Letter marking

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" Letter marking - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Gubin
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown". Letter marking. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Gubin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown" at auction Janas - March 10, 2018
Seller Janas
Date March 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1752 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

