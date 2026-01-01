flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1727

Commemorative coins

Obverse Ducat 1727 IGS Mourning
Reverse Ducat 1727 IGS Mourning
Ducat 1727 IGS Mourning
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Reverse Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Average price4500 $
Sales
036
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Average price1200 $
Sales
156
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Average price490 $
Sales
055
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS Mourning
Average price490 $
Sales
023
Obverse 2 Grosz 1727 IGS Mourning
Reverse 2 Grosz 1727 IGS Mourning
2 Grosz 1727 IGS Mourning
Average price240 $
Sales
071
Category
Year
