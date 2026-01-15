flag
2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3,37 g
  • Diameter24 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Grosz
  • Year1727
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:240 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 5,750. Bidding took place September 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Rhenumis - January 15, 2026
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 15, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - December 14, 2025
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - December 14, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Numimarket - November 17, 2025
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Numimarket - November 17, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - October 3, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 3, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Niemczyk - September 13, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - June 3, 2025
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - June 3, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Jerzykowski - April 6, 2025
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Jerzykowski - April 6, 2025
SellerJerzykowski
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - October 9, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - October 9, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 21, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Naumann - March 3, 2024
SellerNaumann
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateSeptember 16, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
SellerStare Monety
DateSeptember 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 2 Grosz 1727 IGS "Mourning"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Grosz 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS is 240 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Grosz 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Grosz 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Grosz 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 2 Grosz 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

