1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight8,62 g
  • Diameter30 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1727
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:490 USD
Auction sales chart 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5047 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 21, 2026
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 21, 2026
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateJanuary 21, 2026
ConditionXF
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2025
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateDecember 13, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2025
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Jerzykowski - December 8, 2025
SellerJerzykowski
DateDecember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
SellerNumedux
DateApril 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
SellerSchulman
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
SellerKroha
DateOctober 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 3, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateMarch 28, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS is 490 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 1/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

