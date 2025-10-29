flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight17,22 g
  • Diameter34,8 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1727
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 18,500. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 29, 2025
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 29, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - May 25, 2025
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - May 25, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Numimarket - May 13, 2025
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Numimarket - May 13, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Niemczyk - September 21, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
SellerCOINSNET
DateMay 24, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
SellerCOINSNET
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Stary Sklep - February 15, 2026
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Stary Sklep - February 15, 2026
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Stary Sklep - February 15, 2026
SellerStary Sklep
DateFebruary 15, 2026
ConditionAU53 NGC
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 2/3 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS is 1200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 2/3 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1727All Polish coinsPolish silver coinsPolish coins 2/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions