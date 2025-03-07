flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,34 g
  • Diameter25,5 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1727
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:490 USD
Auction sales chart 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5048 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Goldberg - July 30, 2025
SellerGoldberg
DateJuly 30, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 4400 PLN
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateJune 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 5, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Kroha - October 19, 2019
SellerKroha
DateOctober 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 17, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
SellerGärtner
DateJune 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Gärtner - February 25, 2015
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 25, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 6, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/6 Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/6 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS is 490 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/6 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/6 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/6 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 1/6 Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

