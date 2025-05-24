flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight29,07 g
  • Diameter47 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1727
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:4500 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2108 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3411 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 6, 2022
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
SellerKatz
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 27, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction WCN - March 1, 2014
SellerWCN
DateMarch 1, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1727 IGS "Mourning"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS is 4500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS?

To sell the Thaler 1727 "Mourning" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

