Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1562

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1562 Lithuania
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1562 Lithuania
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1562 Lithuania
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 Lithuania
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 Lithuania
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 Lithuania
Average price 7400 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania Emblem without shield
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 Lithuania Emblem with shield
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1562 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1562 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1562 Lithuania
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 380
