3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem with shield (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Variety: Emblem with shield
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 - 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1562
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem with shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
