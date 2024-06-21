Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem with shield (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Variety: Emblem with shield

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" Emblem with shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" Emblem with shield - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 - 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1562
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem with shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GGN (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (20)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1562 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search