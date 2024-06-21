3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem with shield (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem with shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

