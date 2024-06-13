Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem without shield (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Variety: Emblem without shield
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1562
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem without shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
