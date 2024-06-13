3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem without shield (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". Emblem without shield. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,200. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

