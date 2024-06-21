Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,01 g
  • Diameter 26 - 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1562
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3465 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

