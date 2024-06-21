Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,01 g
- Diameter 26 - 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1562
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1562 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3465 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
