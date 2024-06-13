6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

