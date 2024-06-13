Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,97 g
- Diameter 31,5 - 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1562
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5740 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
