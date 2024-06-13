Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,97 g
  • Diameter 31,5 - 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1562
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • PDA & PGN (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5740 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5867 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1562 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1562 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search