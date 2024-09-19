Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1550

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1550 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1550 Danzig
Ducat 1550 Danzig
Average price 29000 $
Sales
0 18

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
1/2 Grosz no date (1545-1572) Lithuania
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1550 Lithuania
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1550 Lithuania
1/2 Grosz 1550 Lithuania
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 247
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1550 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1550 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1550 Danzig
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Denar 1550 Lithuania
Reverse Denar 1550 Lithuania
Denar 1550 Lithuania
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar 1550 CWF Wschowa
Reverse Denar 1550 CWF Wschowa
Denar 1550 CWF Wschowa
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Denar 1550 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1550 Danzig
Denar 1550 Danzig
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 46
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search