Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3815 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place November 24, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (6) VF (5)