Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3815 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place November 24, 2015.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
