Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,24 g
  • Diameter 19 - 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1550
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3815 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place November 24, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1550 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1550 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search