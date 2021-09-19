Denar 1550 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1550 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (2)