Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1550 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,3 g
- Diameter 11 - 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1550
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1550 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
