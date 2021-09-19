Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1550 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1550 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1550 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,3 g
  • Diameter 11 - 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1550
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1550 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland Denar 1550 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Denar 1550 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1550 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1550 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1550 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1550 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1550 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

