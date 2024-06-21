Denar 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1550 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

