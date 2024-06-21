Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,36 g
- Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1550
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1550 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
