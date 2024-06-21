Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Denar 1550 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Denar 1550 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,36 g
  • Diameter 11 - 12,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1550
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1550 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1550 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund II Augustus Coins of Poland in 1550 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
