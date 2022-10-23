Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1550
- Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
52500 $
Price in auction currency 52500 USD
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
—

Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
—

Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
—

Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
—

Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
—

Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition AU
Selling price
—
