Ducat 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1550 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 57,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

