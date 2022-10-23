Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1550 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1550 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1550 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1550
  • Ruler Sigismund II Augustus (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1550 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund II Augustus struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 57,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
52500 $
Price in auction currency 52500 USD
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1550 "Danzig" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1550 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

