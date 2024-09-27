Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1818

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1818 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1818 JP
8 Escudos 1818 JP
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 4 Escudos 1818 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1818 JP
4 Escudos 1818 JP
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1818 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1818 JP
2 Escudos 1818 JP
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1818 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1818 JP
1 Escudo 1818 JP
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP
1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP
Average price 940 $
Sales
0 21
