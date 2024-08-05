Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,873)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1818 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1476 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
