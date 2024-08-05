1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1818 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (11) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (4)