Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,873)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1818 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1476 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction CNG - May 29, 2019
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1818 L JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1818 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search