4 Escudos 1818 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1818 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)