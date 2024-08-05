Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1818 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1818 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1818 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1818 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1818 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Peru 4 Escudos 1818 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2133 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1818 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1818 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search