8 Escudos 1818 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1818 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 837 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 2,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1580 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
