Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1818 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1818 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1818 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1818 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 4, 2016.

Peru 1 Escudo 1818 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1818 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1818 JP at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1818 JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1818 JP at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1818 JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1818 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1818 JP at auction GGN - September 23, 1995
Seller GGN
Date September 23, 1995
Condition No grade
Selling price
