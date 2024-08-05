Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1818 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1818 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (2)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
