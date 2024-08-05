1 Escudo 1818 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1818 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 586 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 4, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) VF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)