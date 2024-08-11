Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1804

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 IJ
8 Escudos 1804 IJ
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 JP
8 Escudos 1804 JP
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 4 Escudos 1804 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1804 JP
4 Escudos 1804 JP
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Escudos 1804 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1804 JP
2 Escudos 1804 JP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 JP
1 Escudo 1804 JP
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 2
