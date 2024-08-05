Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1804 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1804 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4381 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
