Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1804 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1804 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1804 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1804 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Peru 4 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4381 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Peru 4 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Jesús Vico - June 7, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1804 JP at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1804 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search