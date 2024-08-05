1 Escudo 1804 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1804 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

