Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1804 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1804 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1804 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1804 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1804 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1804 JP at auction Heritage - March 19, 2020
Peru 1 Escudo 1804 JP at auction Heritage - March 19, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1804 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search