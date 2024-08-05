Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1804 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1804 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
