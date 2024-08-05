Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1804 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1804 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Peru 8 Escudos 1804 IJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1059 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

