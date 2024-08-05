8 Escudos 1804 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1804 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)