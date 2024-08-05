Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1804 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1804 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
