Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1804 JP (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1804 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52384 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 14, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Jesús Vico - March 3, 2016
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1804 JP at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

