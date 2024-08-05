Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1804 JP (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1804 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52384 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 14, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (6)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
