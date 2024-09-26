Catalog
Home
Catalog
Peru
1786
Peru
Period:
1746-1833
1746-1833
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Home
Catalog
Peru
1786
Coins of Peru 1786
Select a category
All
Gold
Gold coins
8 Escudos 1786 MI
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
56
4 Escudos 1786 MI
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
2 Escudos 1786 MI
Average price
540 $
Sales
0
2
1 Escudo 1786 MI
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
1
Best offers
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
