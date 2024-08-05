Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1786 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1786 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place March 1, 2023.
