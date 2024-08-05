Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1786 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1786 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1786 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1786 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CNG (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (3)
  • UBS (2)
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1470 $
Price in auction currency 16000 NOK
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Tosunidis Coin House - September 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Tosunidis Coin House - May 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date May 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Tosunidis Coin House - March 8, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date March 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Nomisma - November 7, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date November 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

