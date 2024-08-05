8 Escudos 1786 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1786 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (26) VF (21) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (8)

CNG (2)

Heritage (5)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (3)

Monedalia.es (2)

Nomisma (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (3)

Tosunidis Coin House (3)

UBS (2)