8 Escudos 1786 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1786 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1470 $
Price in auction currency 16000 NOK
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
