2 Escudos 1786 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1786 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition VF (2)