Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1786 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1786 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1786 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1786 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1841 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Peru 2 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 465 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1786 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

