4 Escudos 1786 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1786 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
