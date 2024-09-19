Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1774

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 MJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 MJ
8 Escudos 1774 MJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 4 Escudos 1774 MJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1774 MJ
4 Escudos 1774 MJ
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1774 MJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1774 MJ
2 Escudos 1774 MJ
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 MJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 MJ
1 Escudo 1774 MJ
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 4
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
