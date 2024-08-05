4 Escudos 1774 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1774 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2138 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)