Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1774 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1774 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1554 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 18, 2022.

  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (3)
Peru 2 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 2 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

