2 Escudos 1774 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1774 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1554 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 18, 2022.
Сondition
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (3)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
