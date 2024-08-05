Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1774 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1774 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1774 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1774 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (3)
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Heritage - June 27, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Heritage - June 27, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Heritage - June 16, 2016
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction Heritage - June 16, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1774 MJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1774 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search