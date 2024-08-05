Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1774 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1774 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 1575 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
