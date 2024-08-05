Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1774 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1774 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
