Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1774 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1774 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1774 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1774 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1774 MJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Peru 1 Escudo 1774 MJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1774 MJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1774 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 1 Escudo 1774 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

