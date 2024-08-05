1 Escudo 1774 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1774 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3)