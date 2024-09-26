Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1765

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM
8 Escudos 1765 LM JM
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 4 Escudos 1765 LM JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1765 LM JM
4 Escudos 1765 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM
2 Escudos 1765 LM JM
Average price 560 $
Sales
1 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM
1 Escudo 1765 LM JM
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 4
