4 Escudos 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3478 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)