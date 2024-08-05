Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3478 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Peru 4 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Peru 4 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

