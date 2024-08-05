Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3419 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3376 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction CNG - May 13, 2015
Seller CNG
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Cayón - May 20, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Peru 8 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1765 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search