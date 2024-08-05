Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3419 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3376 $
Price in auction currency 3150 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
