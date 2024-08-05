Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34608 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
