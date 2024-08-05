1 Escudo 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34608 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition VF (4) Condition (slab) VF35 (2) Service NGC (2)