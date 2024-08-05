Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34608 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place January 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Peru 1 Escudo 1765 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1765 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search