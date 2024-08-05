Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Peru 2 Escudos 1765 LM JM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

