2 Escudos 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition VF (5)