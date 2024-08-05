Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1765 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1765 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1145 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search