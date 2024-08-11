Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Mexico 1812

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ
8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ
4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 4 Escudos 1812 G MR
Reverse 4 Escudos 1812 G MR
4 Escudos 1812 G MR
Average price 130000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ
1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 42
