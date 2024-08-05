8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1812 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (12) XF (30) VF (27) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (2)

