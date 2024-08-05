Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1812 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2884 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - February 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
