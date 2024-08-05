Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1812 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1812 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34142 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,440. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (13)
- Heritage (12)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Künker (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- UBS (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2017 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2884 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
