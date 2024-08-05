Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1812 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
