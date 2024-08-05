Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1812 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 20, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Silicua Coins - May 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1812 Mo HJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

