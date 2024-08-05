Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ "Type 1810-1812" (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ "Type 1810-1812" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ "Type 1810-1812" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1812 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4571 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2133 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

