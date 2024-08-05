4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ "Type 1810-1812" (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1812 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4571 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

