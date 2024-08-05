Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1812 Mo HJ "Type 1810-1812" (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1812 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4571 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2133 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
