Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1812 G MR (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guadalajara
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1812 with mark G MR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22248 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 G MR at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 G MR at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
140000 $
Price in auction currency 140000 USD
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 G MR at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 4 Escudos 1812 G MR at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1812 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search