4 Escudos 1812 G MR (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1812 with mark G MR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22248 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)