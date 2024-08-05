Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1812 G MR (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guadalajara
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1812 with mark G MR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22248 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 140,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
