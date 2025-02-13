flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1847

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847
Reverse 2 Gulden 1847
2 Gulden 1847
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Goldgulden 1847
Reverse Goldgulden 1847
Goldgulden 1847
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1847
Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1847
1/2 Gulden 1847
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1847
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1847
6 Kreuzer 1847
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1847
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1847
3 Kreuzer 1847
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 3
